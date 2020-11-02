Decision 2020: Democratic U.S. Rep. Daniel Kildee up against a former Rep. and 2 others

(WILX) - Michigan’s 5th Congressional District.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Daniel Kildee represents the 5th Congressional District in mid-Michigan. He is facing three challengers in the Nov. 3 general election.

Tim Kelly, a Republican, is one of the candidates opposing Kildee. Kelly is a former Michigan state representative from Saginaw County.

Also on the ballot are Libertarian James Harris and Working Class Party candidate Kathy Goodwin.

