Decision 2020: Democrat looks to flip Michigan’s 4th Congressional District

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former educator Jerry Hilliard,(D), is running against incumbent Congressman John Moolenaar, (R), to represent Michigan’s 4th Congressional District.

Rep. Moolenaar was first elected in 2014 and re-elected in 2018. He serves on the House Committee on Appropriations.

He also spent a decade in Michigan’s legislature, having spent six years in Michigan’s House of Representatives and four years in the Senate. Rep. Moolenaar, his wife and six children live in Midland.

According to his campaign website, Rep. Moolenaar is pro-life, supports increased border security and advocates for the Second Amendment.

Hilliard has taught in several school districts and two community colleges. He supports Medicare for all and growing the middle class.

The 4th Congressional District encompasses 15 counties in Michigan’s central Lower Peninsula including Clinton, Shiawassee, Gratiot and Isabella.

Libertarian David Canny and Green Party candidate Amy Slepr are also on the ballot.

Click here to request an absentee ballot or find your polling location.

