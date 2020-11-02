Decision 2020: Attorney and museum director vie for seat in state House

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s House of Representatives 58th District is up for grabs this November. Republican Representative Eric Leutheuser could not file for re-election because of term limits.

Andrew Fink, (R), and Tamara Barnes, (D), are both looking to fill the seat.

Fink is a veteran and an attorney in Hillsdale. His campaign website declares that he is pro-life and a strong supporter of the Second Amendment. It says he’s representing a resident who is suing Governor Gretchen Whitmer, claiming that her executive orders violated their Constitutional rights.

Barnes currently works as assistant director for material culture at the Kalamazoo Valley Museum. She was born in Saline but lived in several other states before returning to Michigan where she now lives in Coldwater. She promises to only accept donations that can be publicly recorded. Barnes supports raising the minimum wage and training police on racial equity issues.

The 58th District covers Branch and Hillsdale counties.

Click here to request an absentee ballot or find your polling location.

