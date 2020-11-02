Advertisement

Connor Heyward speaks about MSU win

(WILX)
Published: Nov. 2, 2020
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As we saw in Saturday’s win against Michigan, Michigan State University has a very talented roster.

Spartans’ Connor Heyward spoke about the win on Saturday and his journey leading up to this season.

“My journey was very unique. I feel like not a lot of kids get the opportunity to you know, leave and then get the opportunity to come back in,” said Heyward.

Michigan State Running Back Connor Heyward had great success in the Michigan game on Saturday. He scored two touchdowns, one of them game-winning, and he recovered an onside kick. He had a stellar performance, but how he played had a lot to do with his state of mind after returning from the NCAA transfer portal.

“I had to prove a lot to myself, not just my teammates. I had to look myself in the mirror and they didn’t look at me any different. I kept a really good relationship with a lot of the guys on the team and the coaches. They just said ‘be yourself’ and I felt like I was myself," said Heyward.

After playing for the Spartans his freshman and sophomore years, he entered the transfer portal last September. This came as a shock-especially after earning an all Big Ten team honorable mention as a kick-returner. He knew coming back to East Lansing was the right thing to do.

“I’m just blessed and I feel like I’ll forever be blessed for the opportunity that Coach Tucker and everyone else has given me. And you know, just my teammates opening with open arms,” said Heyward.

His leadership is recognized by the coaching staff and team. Quarterback Rocky Lombardi can’t think of anyone better to step up and take on that role with him.

“For Connor to come back, you know as one of the older skilled guys, he’s done a great job leading guys, especially in his own room. We got a lot of young, talented tailbacks,” said Lombardi.

Through this process, he’s matured, and changed his mentality going forward this season.

“Not being so narrow minded. Just always being a guy that always looks at the big picture and puts the team first," said Heyward.

