Brock Fletcher Says That Now Is a Great Time to Sell Your House

A shortage of homes for sale makes it a good time to put your house on the market
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Brock Fletcher and The Selling Team with Keller Williams Realty stopped by Studio 10 to explain why now is a great time to put your house on the market. Plus, Brock explains how the low interest rates will help you save thousands.

