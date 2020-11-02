13-year-old leads California police on chase
The vehicle was stolen during a carjacking.
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police say a 13-year-old led officers on a pursuit in northern California.
They say a black 2000 Honda Accord was taken from a 78-year-old man during an armed carjacking in nearby Oakland.
“The suspect approached the driver and demanded that he give his vehicle to him. He simulated as if he had a weapon,” said Johnna Watson with the Oakland Police Department.
Friday afternoon, police in Antioch - about 45 miles northeast of San Francisco - spotted the car and attempted to stop it, but a chase ensued.
Officers forcibly stopped the car to end the chase after the drive attempted to make a U-turn.
The stolen car had minor damage. No one was hurt in the incident.
The 13-year-old was arrested and police are looking into whether the teen acted alone or is part of a larger group.
