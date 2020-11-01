State tree delivered to Capitol

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has found its perfect tree. It was put up in front of the Capitol Saturday morning.

Every year, the state Department of Technology, Management and Budget is tasked with finding the state Christmas tree.

This year’s tree came from Eaton County. It’s been in Annette Moshkosky’s yard for the past 60 years. It’s a 58-foot-tall blue spruce.

This is only the third time since 1987 that a tree has been selected from the Lansing area.

The Michigan Capitol Commission and the Lansing Board of Water and Light will be in charge of lighting the tree during Silver Bells Home Edition on November 20 from 6-8 p.m.

