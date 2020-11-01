Advertisement

Pumpkin recycling in Holt

Delhi Township Recycling Center truck with sign asking for pumpkins.
Delhi Township Recycling Center truck with sign asking for pumpkins.(Jace Harper)
By Jace Harper
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Community members near Holt are being encouraged not to throw away their pumpkins.

Now that Halloween is over, many people will have a tendency to throw away their jack-o-lanterns.

Community leaders in the Delhi Township are asking if people will instead donate their pumpkins to their recycling center.

Over the last few years, the recycling center uses leftover pumpkins to feed their sheep.

Recycling Center Operator Corey Smith said the response has been great.

“As you can see we’re already getting a truckload here the first day after Halloween,” said Smith. “As people come and recycle and see that it’s an option for them I think it’ll continue to grow.”

If you would like to donate your pumpkins you can drop them off at truck parked just inside the fence at the Delhi Township Recycling Center.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Biden campaign bus assaulted by Trump supporters on a highway

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Donald Trump did not ask his supporters to cease the behavior.

News

Lansing city councilman releases open letter calling for Andy Schor’s resignation

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Brandon Best, the Lansing City Councilman who has called for Mayor Andy Schor to resign has released an open letter clarifying his arguments.

News

Peters, James make final cases in Michigan’s Senate race

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Democratic Sen. Gary Peters and Republican challenger John James are making their final cases to the electorate in the closing days of a $100 million-plus duel.

News

State tree delivered to Capitol

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Kylie Khan
Michigan has found its perfect tree. It was put up in front of the Capitol Saturday morning.

Latest News

News

MSU shocks Michigan

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

People celebrate Halloween despite the pandemic

Updated: 21 hours ago
Though it might seem a little different, people are still finding ways to celebrate the spooky holiday.

News

Parkside Middle School in Jackson going 100% virtual

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The staff member is thought to have been contact with six other staff members and 57 students.

News

Furniture set on fire as MSU students celebrate win over Michigan

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 4:49 PM EDT
|
By Jake Draugelis
Authorities are working now to clear the debris.

News

US district judge orders USPS to speed up ballot delivery in Detroit

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 3:37 PM EDT
|
By Jake Draugelis
AG Nessel joined with a coalition of states in filing a lawsuit against the USPS following slowdowns in mail service.

News

Michigan’s Chaundee Brown granted eligibility after transfer

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 9:00 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Michigan guard Chaundee Brown has been granted immediate eligibility following his transfer from Wake Forest.