Pumpkin recycling in Holt

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Community members near Holt are being encouraged not to throw away their pumpkins.

Now that Halloween is over, many people will have a tendency to throw away their jack-o-lanterns.

Community leaders in the Delhi Township are asking if people will instead donate their pumpkins to their recycling center.

Over the last few years, the recycling center uses leftover pumpkins to feed their sheep.

Recycling Center Operator Corey Smith said the response has been great.

“As you can see we’re already getting a truckload here the first day after Halloween,” said Smith. “As people come and recycle and see that it’s an option for them I think it’ll continue to grow.”

If you would like to donate your pumpkins you can drop them off at truck parked just inside the fence at the Delhi Township Recycling Center.

