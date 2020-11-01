Lansing city councilman releases open letter calling for Andy Schor’s resignation

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Brandon Best, the Lansing City Councilman who has called for Mayor Andy Schor to resign after the death of Anthony Hulon in police custody, has released an open letter clarifying his arguments.

In it he points to the death of Hulon in Lansing police custody, the handling of protests in Lansing, statements made by the LPD that Best calls misleading, and accusations of racial discrimination against city employees as his reasons for demanding the resignation.

The full letter is included below.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.