Biden campaign bus assaulted by Trump supporters on a highway

(Carolyn Kaster | AP)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Austin, TX. (WILX) - Supporters of President Trump harassed a Joe Biden-Kamala Harris bus as it traveled down a Central Texas highway on it’s way to an event in Austin.

Both videos and photos on social media show the bus being harassed by a group of cars and trucks with pro-Trump flags. A Twitter user captured the moment a truck and a vehicle collided as the Biden-Harris presidential bus tour was being followed by a caravan of Trump supporters on Interstate 35, in Hays County.

As a result of the incident two campaign events were cancelled.

Donald Trump did not ask his supporters to cease the behavior, but instead retweeted a video of the incident and commenting “I LOVE TEXAS!”

