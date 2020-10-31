US district judge orders USPS to speed up ballot delivery in Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Saturday that the United States Postal Service (USPS) has been ordered by a U.S. district court judge to speed up the delivery of ballots in two key regions of the state, including the Detroit District, which has the worst on-time delivery of first class mail in the country.

Judge Stanley Bastian (U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Washington) issued the order following a status conference with USPS and a coalition of 13 plaintiff states. AG Nessel joined with a coalition of states in filing a lawsuit against the USPS following slowdowns in mail service.

A U.S. House investigation found that the Detroit District has the nation’s worst on-time delivery (57-85% vs. a national score of 93% or higher). Detroit was specifically cited in the request made to the judge which resulted in the Oct. 30 order.

“The slowdown of mail delivery in our state – especially in Detroit – has had a dramatic negative impact on the timely delivery of absentee ballots,” said Nessel.

“This has been a serious impediment to voters who have made the effort to request, receive, vote and return their absentee ballots. The Court’s order is an important step in righting this wrong but it is only a temporary fix to an ongoing problem.”

Judge Bastian’s order is available here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.