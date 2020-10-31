Pewamo-Westphalia football dominates Hesperia

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After dropping their first game last week to Lansing Catholic, Pewamo-Westphalia was looking to come out strong in this first round of the MHSAA playoffs, and the team sure did, defeating Hesperia 46-16.

The Pirates came out with dominance as quarterback Jacob Thelen handed it off to Dak Ewalt, who took it straight to the endzone. Pewamo-Westphalia led 7-0 at the start. The team continued that momentum on their next drive and Ewalt got the ball once again. He took it up the middle, helping his Pirates go up 13-0.

The score was still 13-0 until Pewamo-Westphalia running back Brody Miles got the ball in his hands and took it to the house for his first touchdown of the night. He makes the score jump to 20-0.

Pewamo-Westphalia continued to play well as they went on to win this game 46-16. The Pirates will play next Friday in the second round of the playoffs, with the opponent TBD. The team hopes to make another run this season for the Division Seven state title.

