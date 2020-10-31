Advertisement

People celebrate Halloween despite the pandemic

Though it might seem a little different, people are still finding ways to celebrate the spooky holiday.
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Though it might seem a little different, people are still finding ways to celebrate the spooky holiday.

Dozens of cars full of trick-or-treaters waited in line to pick up their bags of candy and even a flu shot, if they so desired. Lansing Mayor Andy Schor was there introducing himself to the little ones.

“We are here giving candy to folks who are rolling through Francis Park. We have over 40 vendors and we’re doing some flu shots,” said Mayor Schor. “This is exciting! Everybody’s excited to be able to still enjoy Halloween and get some candy for the kids and wear the costumes.”

One group of ladies kept up their tradition of putting on a haunted house. All they ask for entry is donations for the food bank.

“It’s now a walkthrough and it’s been about 10 years I’ve done the walkthrough through my garage,” said haunted house originator Debbie Wright. “There’s going to be a lot of surprises. There’s a little bit of gore. There’s one room that’s a slaughter room. But, the little kids just kind of slide through it real quick.”

With signs hanging at the entrance, Wright made sure all who entered wore masks.

“We’re being COVID safe. Everybody is asked to wear a masks this year. All of the actors are wearing some kind of mask around their face too,” said Wright.

