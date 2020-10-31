Parkside Middle School in Jackson going 100% virtual

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Parkside Middle School is Jackson is moving classes entirely online beginning next week after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The staff member is thought to have been contact with six other staff members and 57 students. While none of them have tested positive for the virus yet, a precautionary quarantine is still necessary to stop a potential outbreak of COVID-19. Quarantined staff and students have already been notified personally by the Jackson Public Schools (JPS) Administration.

School officials said in a press release that due to the sheer number of staff and students, they feel that they must err on the side of caution for the safety and well being of the community.

All Parkside staff and students will move to online learning beginning Monday, Nov 2. No students or staff will be permitted into the building during this time. The Parkside building will be disinfected over the week. If there are no other related cases of Covid-19 within staff and students, in-person learning will resume on Monday, Nov. 9. Quarantined staff and students will remain out of the building until Monday, Nov. 16.

School officials say that if parents have any concerns or questions regarding their student’s learning they should reach out to their teachers. They also asked families to remain diligent in mask-wearing, hand washing, and social distancing practices.

