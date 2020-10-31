Mid-Michigan’s high school football scores and highlights from 10-30-2020

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The playoffs for high school football kicked off Friday. Here are some of the scores from the first round in Mid-Michigan:

Game of the Week: Waverly 39, St. Johns 7

Division 1

Holt 42, Ann Arbor Skyline 19

Grand Ledge 63, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 6

Division 2

Okemos vs. Battle Creek Lakeview - Saturday

Portage Central 28, Jackson 12

Division 3

Battle Creek Harper Creek 30, Parma Western 13

Dewitt 55, Jackson Northwest 0

Mason 41, Ionia 0

Fowlerville 10, Haslett 0

Chelsea 40, Redford Thurston 0

Division 4

Owosso forfeits to Williamston

Lake Fenton 36, Charlotte 34

Battle Creek Pennfield 55, Eaton Rapids 14

Livonia Clarenceville 39, Tecumseh 35

DIVISION 5

Portland 51, Lake Odessa Lakewood 7

Lansing Catholic 42, Berrien Springs 6

Olivet 20, Hillsdale 17

Almont 34, Ovid-Elsie 0

Corunna 57, Birch Run 6

DIVISION 6

Jonesville 48, Onsted 41

Stockbridge 36, Brooklyn Columbia Central 28

Michigan Center 54, Napoleon 16

DIVISION 7

Pewamo-Westphalia 46, Hesperia 14

Bath 42, Perry 24

Homer 40, Union City 6

Riverview Gabriel Richard 42, Springport 6

Jackson Lumen Christi 36, Hanover-Horton 29

Monroe St Mary Catholic Central 40, Leslie 20

Grass Lake 39, Manchester 7

DIVISION 8

Fowler 19, Fulton 0

Carson City-Crystal 42, Blanchard Montabella 0

Saranac 14, Potterville 0

Reading 54, Decatur 6

Dansville 35, Morenci 14

Hudson 42, East Jackson 13

8-Player Pairings

DIVISION 1

Morrice 32, Kingston 0

DIVISION 2

North Adams-Jerome (2-4) at Portland St Patrick (6-0) - Saturday

