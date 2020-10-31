Mid-Michigan’s high school football scores and highlights from 10-30-2020
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The playoffs for high school football kicked off Friday. Here are some of the scores from the first round in Mid-Michigan:
Game of the Week: Waverly 39, St. Johns 7
Division 1
Grand Ledge 63, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 6
Division 2
Okemos vs. Battle Creek Lakeview - Saturday
Portage Central 28, Jackson 12
Division 3
Battle Creek Harper Creek 30, Parma Western 13
Dewitt 55, Jackson Northwest 0
Chelsea 40, Redford Thurston 0
Division 4
Owosso forfeits to Williamston
Lake Fenton 36, Charlotte 34
Battle Creek Pennfield 55, Eaton Rapids 14
Livonia Clarenceville 39, Tecumseh 35
DIVISION 5
Portland 51, Lake Odessa Lakewood 7
Lansing Catholic 42, Berrien Springs 6
Olivet 20, Hillsdale 17
Almont 34, Ovid-Elsie 0
Corunna 57, Birch Run 6
DIVISION 6
Jonesville 48, Onsted 41
Stockbridge 36, Brooklyn Columbia Central 28
Michigan Center 54, Napoleon 16
DIVISION 7
Pewamo-Westphalia 46, Hesperia 14
Bath 42, Perry 24
Homer 40, Union City 6
Riverview Gabriel Richard 42, Springport 6
Jackson Lumen Christi 36, Hanover-Horton 29
Monroe St Mary Catholic Central 40, Leslie 20
Grass Lake 39, Manchester 7
DIVISION 8
Fowler 19, Fulton 0
Carson City-Crystal 42, Blanchard Montabella 0
Saranac 14, Potterville 0
Reading 54, Decatur 6
Hudson 42, East Jackson 13
8-Player Pairings
DIVISION 1
Morrice 32, Kingston 0
DIVISION 2
North Adams-Jerome (2-4) at Portland St Patrick (6-0) - Saturday
