Michigan’s Chaundee Brown granted eligibility after transfer

In this March 3, 2020, file photo, Wake Forest's Chaundee Brown (23) works against North Carolina's Leaky Black (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C. Brown says he will enter his name into the NBA draft as well as the NCAA transfer portal. Brown announced his plans in a social-media post Wednesday, April 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Chris Seward, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Michigan guard Chaundee Brown has been granted immediate eligibility following his transfer from Wake Forest.

Michigan announced the decision from the NCAA and Big Ten on Friday. Brown said he is “thankful and truly blessed.”

Brown started 74 of his 84 games in three seasons at Wake Forest, averaging 10.4 points per game.

“Having a player with Chaundee’s experiences, skill set and leadership only adds to our versatility and depth this season,” Wolverines coach Juwan Howard said.

Michigan has not released a revised schedule for the 2020-21 season. The Big Ten is still working on a scheduling format in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

