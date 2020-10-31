Michigan State stuns in-state rival No. 13 Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Spartans and the Michigan Wolverines played in their annual rivalry football game at the Big House. What a competitive game it was - constant back-and-forth drives, a great Michigan State defense, and poor mistakes on Michigan’s secondary that ultimately led to an MSU win of 27-24. After a tough loss last Saturday to Rutgers, the Spartans were able to redeem themselves this week and reclaim the Paul Bunyan trophy for the first time since 2017.

In the first quarter, the Spartans drove 71 yards in four plays. Michigan State quarterback Rocky Lombardi launched a 30-yard touchdown pass to freshman wide receiver Ricky White. MSU took an early lead of 7-0 against Michigan. The Wolverines got the ball back and drove down to the redzone. It was first and goal and Michigan runningback Blake Corum took it for eight yards to the house for his first career touchdown. The Wolverine’s field goal was good and the game was tied 7-7.

Going into the second, the Spartans were at third and goal and Rocky Lombardi gave it to runningback Connor Heyward. He went to the endzone for a 2-yard touchdown. Michigan State takes a 14-7 lead with the field goal as 9:40 remained in the second half.

Michigan wasn’t holding back and the team decided to run some trickier options. The team lined up in wildcat formation on third down as runningback Hassan Haskins took the ball and intended to throw it to Carter Selzer, but MSU linebacker Antjuan Simmons jumped up and tipped the ball on what would have been a definite touchdown for the Wolverines. This was a huge turning point in the game as the minutes were counting down in this second half. Michigan kicked a 23-yard field goal on fourth down to bump the score to MSU 14, Michigan 10.

At the start of the third quarter, the Spartans stalled out in the red zone and kicked a field goal. Michigan State was up by seven to make the score 17-10. Not long after, MSU’s Shakur Brown gets an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, essentially giving Michigan a free first down. The Wolverines capitalized on it and Corum ran it in again for a Wolverine touchdown. It was a tie game in Ann Arbor as the score jumped to MSU 17, Michigan 17.

Matt Coghlin kicked a field goal from 51 yards out, helping his Spartans obtain the lead back. This was a personal record for Coghlin as this was his first career field goal from 50 plus yards out. Michigan State went back up 20-17 with 4:23 left in this quarter. The Spartans weren’t holding back when Lombardi connected with White again on a long pass, giving Michigan State that continuous momentum they’ve carried all game. The third quarter ended with MSU still up 20-17.

After making the last one, Coghlin hooked his next field goal to the left from 40 yards out. Michigan State had the chance to gain a six-point lead but gave Michigan the chance to drive. They did not succeed and the Spartans got the ball back. Lombardi handed it off to Heyward who took it to the endzone with a spin move for a 13-yard catch and run. The Spartans got another touchdown, building on their lead. The Spartans remained on top with a 27-17 score with 5:11 to go in the fourth quarter.

Michigan was still fighting to get the score closer, and succeeded when Haskins ran it in on the wildcat once again. He drove the score up 27-24 with 37 seconds remaining. The game ended with an onside kick, which Michigan State recovered thanks to Heyward. The Spartans won the game, and the trophy will reside in East Lansing for the next year.

