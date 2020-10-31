Mason football finishes off Ionia 41-0

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Mason Bulldogs displayed another dominant performance in the first round of the playoffs against Ionia. They led 27-0 at halftime and continued adding points early on in the second half.

A return of the opening kickoff to the 25-yard line set them up for a rushing touchdown on the first play of the drive to extend the lead to 34-0. The final score was 41-0.

Mason plays Fowlerville next week in the second round of the playoffs. Ionia finishes their season with a 1-6 record.

