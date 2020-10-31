LIVE UPDATES: Michigan State at No. 13 Michigan Football

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - One of the greatest rivalry games in college sports takes place today between the Michigan State Spartans and the Michigan Wolverines. Michigan already has the slight upper hand in this matchup with a 2-year win streak under their belt. Both teams will fight for the legendary Paul Bunyan trophy. Stay tuned for live updates below.

FIRST QUARTER:

-The Spartans drive 71 yards in four plays. Rocky Lombardi launches a 30-yard touchdown pass to freshman wide receiver Ricky White. MSU takes an early lead of 7-0 vs No. 13 Michigan.

-Michigan gets down to the redzone. First and goal, Michigan runningback Blake Corum takes it the house and gets his first career touchdown for 8 yards. The field goal is good and the game is tied 7-7.

-Michigan’s defense received four penalties for 45 yards, giving Michigan State a lot of opportunity in the last minute of this quarter.

-End of 1st Quarter: MSU 7, Michigan 7

SECOND QUARTER:

-Spartans third and goal and Rocky Lombardi hands it off to Connor Heyward for a 2-yard touchdown. The field goal is good and Michigan State takes a 14-7 lead with 9:40 left in the half.

-Michigan runs the wildcat formation on third down as runningback Hassan Haskins takes the ball and intends to throw it to #89 Carter Selzer, but MSU linebacker Antjuan Simmons jumps up and tips the ball on what would have been a definite touchdown for the Wolverines. Michigan kicks a 23-yard field goal to bump the score to MSU 14, Michigan 10.

