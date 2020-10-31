Holt notches first playoff win in a decade over Ann Arbor Skyline

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Holt Rams have won their first playoff game since 2010 after taking down Ann Arbor Skyline 42-19 in the opening round of the MHSAA football playoffs. The Rams broke away in the second half after leading by just 1 (13-12) at half.

With the win, Holt advances to face Grand Ledge on the road next week. The Rams and Comets just met in the final week of the regular season, when the Comets won 15-14. Grand Ledge took down Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 63-6 in the first round.

