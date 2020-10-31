Game of the Week: Waverly Warriors win first ever playoff game

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It truly was an exclamation point for the Waverly Warriors, who scored 39 unanswered points over the St. Johns Redwings to capture their first playoff game in school history.

“Really excited for these young men," said coach Ron Pizzo. "I’m glad they can enjoy this. It’s all about them.”

The warriors were stout on offense and defense with cousins Manny and Nate Cole doing their job.

“We came out and balled out, we know we had to win, our school hasn’t done anything since forever,” said Senior Quarterback Nate Cole. “We had high expectations and I’m proud of my cousin.”

The game wasn’t all smiles though, Waverly’s Victor Smith suffered an injury late in the game.

He collided with one of his teammates, and had to be taken off on a stretcher.

Pizzo says he had neck pain, but was fine otherwise.

“He’s one of our senior guys...I love him to death, but it’s just precautionary right now.”

The warriors take on Dewitt next week in the district semifinals.

