Furniture set on fire as MSU students celebrate win over Michigan

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students flooded the streets of East Lansing immediately following MSU’s victory over the University of Michigan.

The game was a close one, with constant back-and-forth drives, a great Michigan State defense, and poor mistakes on Michigan’s secondary that ultimately led to an MSU win of 27-24. The win means the Spartans have reclaimed the Paul Bunyan trophy for the first time since 2017.

In celebration many MSU students took to the streets, with some even setting furniture on fire in the middle of the street. Authorities are working now to clear the debris.

MSU fans near Cedar Village light couches on fire.

Posted by WILX News 10 on Saturday, October 31, 2020

