Fowlerville shuts out Haslett 10-0 in first round of playoffs

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Fowlerville and Haslett engaged in a defensive slugfest in the first round of playoffs. The score was tied at 0-0 late in the second quarter, a result of defensive plays and short drives. Fowlerville managed to eventually put points on the board in the second half, and went on to win 10-0.

Fowlerville plays Mason next week in the second round of playoffs. Mason took down Fowlerville 42-14 earlier this season.

Haslett finishes their season with a (2-5) record.

