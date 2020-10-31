Advertisement

East Lansing parents navigate tricky Halloween

By Rachel Sweet
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -

Concerns about the spread of COVID-19 have parents navigating through a very tricky Halloween.

But that’s not stopping some East Lansing residents from going out, dressing up, and celebrating in spooky festivities.

“I think that it would be kind of cruel to not give them that experience. So, were going to do the same thing. Make sure that we’re wiping down candy, make sure that we’re keeping our you know 10 feet apart,” said Cecilia Edmond.

“For my kids to get out there and go out with their costumes that was an important part of my childhood and I’m not going to take that away from them."

However, with new orders from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and emergency orders from the Ingham County Health Department, there are things people should keep in mind this weekend.

The Ingham County Health Department order states that no more than 10 people may gather outdoors throughout areas of high concentrated areas of college students and rental properties.

Families say there is some concern as they prepare their kids for the Halloween festivities.

“It is something to be concerned about but we can only do as much as wear a mask and clean our hands,” said Janaea Kent.

Other families feel the same way, but say there is a way we can have fun and be safe.

“We all know that students want to have a good time and they want to party and its a big game day and that’s really important to everybody for various reasons but safety I think is a priority and I think everybody can have a good time and still be safe at the end,” said Colline Cheltenham.

The city of East Lansing is allowing trick or treating in the city but warns--- trick or treating is considered a higher risk activity for spreading covid 19.

To find the safety guidelines for trick or treating click on the link, HERE.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Parents navigate tricky Halloween

Updated: moments ago
Concerns about the spread of COVID-19 have parents navigating through a very tricky Halloween. But that’s not stopping some East Lansing residents from going out, dressing up, and celebrating in spooky festivities.

News

WILX Weather Evening 10/30/2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
WILX Weather Evening 10/30/2020

News

Restaurants helping fight COVID-19 by contact tracing early

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Cody Butler
The state is now requiring restaurants across Michigan to help contain future outbreaks with contact tracing.

News

Federal judge dismisses case against Williamston schools passage of transgender student policies

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Some parents in the district had argued the policies infringed on their religious freedom.

Latest News

News

Lansing Fire Department Paramedic/Firefighter accused of inappropriate restraint

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
LFD officials say the patient was not harmed by the restraint.

News

Former Michigan State AD’s wife calls on Board of Trustees to release documents related to Nassar investigation

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
After the meeting, Trustee Brian Mosallam told News 10 he agrees it’s time for the university to come clean.

News

Two traffic lanes on to be closed on Capitol Avenue for Christmas tree placement

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Two lanes on Capitol Avenue will be closed for the placement of a Christmas tree for the holiday season.

News

MDHHS continues Flint mobile food pantries during November

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Volunteers are asking the customer to simply open their trunk and they will load up the vehicle with food to reduce contact.

Sports

Owosso forfeits football game against Williamston

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
Trojan player tests positive for COVID-19

News

Trump’s next two Michigan stops announced

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The president has planned more stops on Sunday and Monday leading up to Election Day.