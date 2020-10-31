East Lansing parents navigate tricky Halloween

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -

Concerns about the spread of COVID-19 have parents navigating through a very tricky Halloween.

But that’s not stopping some East Lansing residents from going out, dressing up, and celebrating in spooky festivities.

“I think that it would be kind of cruel to not give them that experience. So, were going to do the same thing. Make sure that we’re wiping down candy, make sure that we’re keeping our you know 10 feet apart,” said Cecilia Edmond.

“For my kids to get out there and go out with their costumes that was an important part of my childhood and I’m not going to take that away from them."

However, with new orders from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and emergency orders from the Ingham County Health Department, there are things people should keep in mind this weekend.

The Ingham County Health Department order states that no more than 10 people may gather outdoors throughout areas of high concentrated areas of college students and rental properties.

Families say there is some concern as they prepare their kids for the Halloween festivities.

“It is something to be concerned about but we can only do as much as wear a mask and clean our hands,” said Janaea Kent.

Other families feel the same way, but say there is a way we can have fun and be safe.

“We all know that students want to have a good time and they want to party and its a big game day and that’s really important to everybody for various reasons but safety I think is a priority and I think everybody can have a good time and still be safe at the end,” said Colline Cheltenham.

The city of East Lansing is allowing trick or treating in the city but warns--- trick or treating is considered a higher risk activity for spreading covid 19.

To find the safety guidelines for trick or treating click on the link, HERE.

