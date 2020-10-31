DeWitt football defeats Jackson Northwest 55-0

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Panthers hoped to remain perfect in Division Three as they hosted the Jackson Northwest Mounties on Friday night. DeWitt came out in dominating fashion, beating Jackson Northwest 55-0.

“It was a pretty good team effort if I can pick out one specific thing, but I think we’re ready to go," said DeWitt Head Coach Rob Zimmerman. “You know I think we played well in all three phases and that’s certainly a good starting point for the playoffs next week.”

Zimmerman and the Panthers hope to play with that same toughness next week against Waverly in the second round of the MHSAA playoffs.

