Dansville football breaks away late to defeat Morenci 35-14
The Aggies defeated Morenci 35-14.
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 12:52 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Dansville got the lead late in the game to advance to the next round of the playoffs.
Tied at 14, heading into the fourth quarter, Dansville picked up a big fourth down to extend a drive that would end in a long touchdown run from Jared Bristley to make it 21-14. Another touchdown minutes later would seal the deal for Dansville.
The final score was 35-14. Dansville plays Addison next week in the second round of the playoffs.
