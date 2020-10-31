Advertisement

Dansville football breaks away late to defeat Morenci 35-14

The Aggies defeated Morenci 35-14.
By Natalie Kerwin
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 12:52 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Dansville got the lead late in the game to advance to the next round of the playoffs.

Tied at 14, heading into the fourth quarter, Dansville picked up a big fourth down to extend a drive that would end in a long touchdown run from Jared Bristley to make it 21-14. Another touchdown minutes later would seal the deal for Dansville.

The final score was 35-14. Dansville plays Addison next week in the second round of the playoffs.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Mid-Michigan’s high school football scores and highlights from 10-30-2020

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
Scores from around the Mid-Michigan Area

Sports

Mason football finishes off Ionia 41-0

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Natalie Kerwin
The Bulldogs won 41-0.

Sports

Fowlerville shuts out Haslett 10-0 in first round of playoffs

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Ian Gilmour
Fowlerville wins rematch with Haslett

Sports

Comets trounce over Loy Norrix, move on in playoffs

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
The Comets scored twice after two straight takeaways

Latest News

Sports

Lansing Catholic rolls past Berrien Springs 42-6

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Seth Wells
Lansing Catholic topples Berrien Springs 42-0.

High School

Pewamo-Westphalia football dominates Hesperia

Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Pirates defeated the Panthers 46-16.

Sports

Holt notches first playoff win in a decade over Ann Arbor Skyline

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Seth Wells
Holt takes down Ann Arbor Skyline 42-19 for first playoff win since 2010.

Game of the Week

Game of the Week: Waverly Warriors win first ever playoff game

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
The Warriors scored 39 unanswered points.

News

Loy Norrix grand ledge

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Skyline Holt

Updated: 1 hour ago