Dansville football breaks away late to defeat Morenci 35-14

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Dansville got the lead late in the game to advance to the next round of the playoffs.

Tied at 14, heading into the fourth quarter, Dansville picked up a big fourth down to extend a drive that would end in a long touchdown run from Jared Bristley to make it 21-14. Another touchdown minutes later would seal the deal for Dansville.

The final score was 35-14. Dansville plays Addison next week in the second round of the playoffs.

