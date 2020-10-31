Advertisement

Company donates more than 84,000 meals to Detroit food bank

(WTVG)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT (AP) - Allied Universal has donated more than 84,000 meals to a Gleaners Food Bank in Detroit.

It’s part of 310,000 meals the security and facility services company has donated to nine food banks across the U.S. Allied Universal says Gleaners Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan has seen a 45% increase in requests for food since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The donation to Gleaners in Detroit was made during its “Hunger Free Summer Plus Campaign” and was matched by sponsors.

Allied Universal says the contribution will support Gleaners' on-going efforts to combat food insecurity for families impacted by job losses and other issues related to the pandemic.

