Comets trounce over Loy Norrix, move on in playoffs

The Comets scored twice after two straight takeaways
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 12:25 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - The Grand Ledge Comets whizzed by Kalamazoo Loy Norrix Friday.

The Knights' first two plays from scrimmage became turnovers, giving Grand Ledge first-and-goal opportunities.

The Comets scored three touchdowns within the first five minutes of the game.

They’ll take on Holt in a rematch from week 6; they won that game 15-14.

