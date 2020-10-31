Comets trounce over Loy Norrix, move on in playoffs
The Comets scored twice after two straight takeaways
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 12:25 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - The Grand Ledge Comets whizzed by Kalamazoo Loy Norrix Friday.
The Knights' first two plays from scrimmage became turnovers, giving Grand Ledge first-and-goal opportunities.
The Comets scored three touchdowns within the first five minutes of the game.
They’ll take on Holt in a rematch from week 6; they won that game 15-14.
