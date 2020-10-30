Walmart stops selling guns and ammo on store floors

(WILX) - Walmart will no longer have guns and ammunition on the sales floor of some stores amid civil unrest in several states.

They say the move is to protect staff and customers.

Walmart does not know when the products will be back on display but customers can still buy the items.

“We have seen some isolated civil unrest and as we have done on several occasions over the last few years, we have moved our firearms and ammunition off the sales floor as a precaution for the safety of our associates and customers,” said Kory Lundberg, a Walmart spokesperson.

The measure comes after protests erupted in Philadelphia over the deadly police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. on Monday.

Walmart took similar measures in June during protests of the deadly arrest of George Floyd. The company stopped selling ammunition used in semiautomatic rifles and handguns after a shooting at one of its stores in El Paso last year where 23 people died. In 2018, Walmart raised the minimum age to buy firearms and ammunition from 18 to 21.

In 2015, Walmart stopped selling assault-style weapons.

