Two traffic lanes on to be closed on Capitol Avenue for Christmas tree placement

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Lansing Public Service Department announced on Friday that lanes on Capitol Avenue will be closed for the placement of a Christmas tree for the holiday season.

The right two lanes of Capitol Avenue, from south of Ottawa Street through the Michigan Avenue intersection, in front of the Capitol Building, will be closed on Saturday, Oct. 31 to facilitate placing the state tree. Officials say the tree is expected to be put in place between 8:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.

The left lane will remain open during this process.

. (WILX)

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.