Advertisement

Two charged in connection with explosives-filled van in Philadelphia

Similar explosives have been used to explode ATMs
Police investigate van in Philadelphia
Police investigate van in Philadelphia(Philadelphia Police)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA, PA. (WILX) - Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a van filled with explosives was found in Logan Circle on Wednesday night.

The police were responding to a commercial burglary alarm when they observed 10 to 15 staged vehicles in the parking lot of the City Avenue Marriott.

One of the vehicles left and unsuccessfully tried to ram a Target in Wynnefield Heights according to police.

The discovery comes while the city is in the midst of tension and unrest following the death of Walter Wallace, Jr. Wallace, 27, was shot by Philadelphia Police on Monday.

They say explosives similar to those inside the van have been used to explode ATMs in the past such propane tanks, torches and dynamite sticks.

Investigators are also looking at 17 different stolen U-Haul van incidents. They’re trying to see if they’re connected to the explosives, or if they were used during recent looting.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said the van driver, Brian Larue, and passenger, Eric Murray, are both facing charges of possession of weapons of mass destruction, conspiracy, and risking a catastrophe, along with several misdemeanor charges.

Police say there is no active threat to the city.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

FDA cracking down on fake COVID-19 products

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
Operation Quack Hack began in March and continues.

News

Happy Birthday Ann!

Updated: 7 hours ago
Happy Birthday, Ann!

News

Governor encourages early voting

Updated: 7 hours ago
On Thursday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer encouraged people to vote early in order to avoid any conflict.

News

Bars and restaurants say order is unfair

Updated: 7 hours ago

Latest News

News

Attorney General looking to appeal open carry ban, Whitmer encourages early voting

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
On Thursday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer encouraged people to vote early in order to avoid any conflict.

News

New MDHHS order has impact on bar and restaurant industry

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet and Gabrielle Reed
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services just extended an emergency order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

News

Staudt’s Rising Star: Myles Jennings

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
This week’s Rising Star is Myles Jennings of Okemos.

VOD Recordings

Watching Your Wallet: Medicare open enrollment

Updated: 9 hours ago
Watching Your Wallet: Medicare open enrollment

News

Tom Izzo speaks to football team after Rutgers loss, ready for basketball season

Updated: 10 hours ago
Michigan State University is due to begin its hockey and basketball seasons in several weeks.

VOD Recordings

SOS Benson speaks on voter safety

Updated: 11 hours ago
SOS Benson speaks on voter safety