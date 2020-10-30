Two charged in connection with explosives-filled van in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA. (WILX) - Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a van filled with explosives was found in Logan Circle on Wednesday night.

The police were responding to a commercial burglary alarm when they observed 10 to 15 staged vehicles in the parking lot of the City Avenue Marriott.

One of the vehicles left and unsuccessfully tried to ram a Target in Wynnefield Heights according to police.

The discovery comes while the city is in the midst of tension and unrest following the death of Walter Wallace, Jr. Wallace, 27, was shot by Philadelphia Police on Monday.

They say explosives similar to those inside the van have been used to explode ATMs in the past such propane tanks, torches and dynamite sticks.

Investigators are also looking at 17 different stolen U-Haul van incidents. They’re trying to see if they’re connected to the explosives, or if they were used during recent looting.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said the van driver, Brian Larue, and passenger, Eric Murray, are both facing charges of possession of weapons of mass destruction, conspiracy, and risking a catastrophe, along with several misdemeanor charges.

Police say there is no active threat to the city.

