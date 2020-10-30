Trump’s next two Michigan stops announced

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday the Trump Campaign announced two more days of events in Michigan prior to Election Day.

The announcement came within hours of Trump appearing in Waterford Township on Friday afternoon, his second Michigan stop this week.

On Sunday, Nov. 1, the Make America Great Again Victory Rally will stop in Washington, MI. On Monday, the president will be in Traverse City and Grand Rapids.

Sunday, Nov. 1, 11:00 a.m. Total Sport Park 65665 Powell Road, Washington, MI 48095 Doors open at 8:00 a.m.

Monday, Nov. 2, 5:00 p.m. Cherry Capital Airport, 727 Fly Don’t Drive, Traverse City, MI 49686 Doors open at 2:00 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 2, 10:30 p.m. Gerald R. Ford International Airport 5500 44th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512 Doors open 7:30 p.m.



