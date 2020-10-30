Advertisement

Trump’s next two Michigan stops announced

The president has planned more stops on Sunday and Monday leading up to Election Day.
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday the Trump Campaign announced two more days of events in Michigan prior to Election Day.

The announcement came within hours of Trump appearing in Waterford Township on Friday afternoon, his second Michigan stop this week.

On Sunday, Nov. 1, the Make America Great Again Victory Rally will stop in Washington, MI. On Monday, the president will be in Traverse City and Grand Rapids.

  • Sunday, Nov. 1, 11:00 a.m.
    • Total Sport Park
    • 65665 Powell Road, Washington, MI 48095
    • Doors open at 8:00 a.m.
  • Monday, Nov. 2, 5:00 p.m.
    • Cherry Capital Airport,
    • 727 Fly Don’t Drive, Traverse City, MI 49686
    • Doors open at 2:00 p.m.
  • Monday, Nov. 2, 10:30 p.m.
    • Gerald R. Ford International Airport
    • 5500 44th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512
    • Doors open 7:30 p.m.

