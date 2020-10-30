Advertisement

Tom Izzo speaks to football team after Rutgers loss, ready for basketball season

Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University is due to begin its hockey and basketball seasons in several weeks. However, none of those teams have schedules yet. This is frustrating to MSU Coach Tom Izzo who told the media on Thursday he got a chance yesterday to give a pep talk to the football team around basketball practice.

Tom Izzo attended Mel Tucker’s practice, hoping to give some good advice after a tough loss to Rutgers. He emphasized how important it is to just focus on themselves and not worry about anything else.

“I talked about the fact that you can hate an opponent so much that it affects the way you play. You can’t let it affect you that way so that you then make mistakes and penalties,” said Izzo.

Izzo hopes to know which college his team will be playing in their first game.

