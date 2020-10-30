Advertisement

Tigers Hire Hinch

The Detroit Tigers hired former Houston Astros manager AJ Hinch on Friday. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
The Detroit Tigers hired former Houston Astros manager AJ Hinch on Friday. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 3:47 PM EDT
-DETROIT (AP) - The Detroit Tigers have hired AJ Hinch to be their new manager, giving him a chance to return to a major league dugout after he was fired by Houston in the wake of the Astros' sign-stealing scandal. For the 46-year-old Hinch, this is an opportunity to revive his managerial career. He guided Houston to the 2017 World Series title. That championship - and a lot of what Hinch accomplished there - is now viewed in a different light. An investigation found the Astros used a video feed from a center field camera to decode the opposing catcher’s signs.

