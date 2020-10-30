Advertisement

Study: 1 to 2 million tons of US plastic trash go astray

Plastic garbage is displayed prior to a press conference of the Ocean Cleanup foundation in Utrecht, Netherlands, Thursday, May 11, 2017. The foundation aiming to rid the world's oceans of plastic says it will start cleaning up the huge patch of floating junk known as the Great Pacific Garbage Patch within the next 12 months, two years ahead of schedule. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Plastic garbage is displayed prior to a press conference of the Ocean Cleanup foundation in Utrecht, Netherlands, Thursday, May 11, 2017. The foundation aiming to rid the world's oceans of plastic says it will start cleaning up the huge patch of floating junk known as the Great Pacific Garbage Patch within the next 12 months, two years ahead of schedule. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)(KWQC)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A new study finds that well more than a million tons of plastic waste in the U.S. isn’t going where it should, instead ending up in oceans and rivers and along roads. Friday’s study examines what happened in 2016 to America’s plastic waste, finding up to 1.2 million to 2.5 million tons of it was mismanaged. This is the equivalent of a pile of plastic trash on the White House lawn the size of the Empire State Building. The waste was either littered, illegally dumped or exported then not properly disposed of abroad. But since 2016, the last year of good data, countries such as China have dramatically cut the amount of US trash they take in.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Ap

On pandemic ‘learning loss,’ schools look forward, not back

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Primary and secondary schools around the country are debating how important it is to measure what's known as learning loss caused by pandemic-related closures.

Ap

Court-ordered robocalls sent to ‘electoral terror’ victims

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Nearly 30,000 recipients of what a judge described as “electoral terror” robocalls designed to scare people from voting have received new court-ordered calls saying the earlier call had false information that intimidated voters.

News

WILX Weather Evening 10/30/2020

Updated: 1 hours ago
WILX Weather Evening 10/30/2020

News

Restaurants helping fight COVID-19 by contact tracing early

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cody Butler
The state is now requiring restaurants across Michigan to help contain future outbreaks with contact tracing.

Latest News

News

Federal judge dismisses case against Williamston schools passage of transgender student policies

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Some parents in the district had argued the policies infringed on their religious freedom.

News

Lansing Fire Department Paramedic/Firefighter accused of inappropriate restraint

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
LFD officials say the patient was not harmed by the restraint.

News

Former Michigan State AD’s wife calls on Board of Trustees to release documents related to Nassar investigation

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
After the meeting, Trustee Brian Mosallam told News 10 he agrees it’s time for the university to come clean.

News

Two traffic lanes on to be closed on Capitol Avenue for Christmas tree placement

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Two lanes on Capitol Avenue will be closed for the placement of a Christmas tree for the holiday season.

News

MDHHS continues Flint mobile food pantries during November

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Volunteers are asking the customer to simply open their trunk and they will load up the vehicle with food to reduce contact.

Sports

Owosso forfeits football game against Williamston

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
Trojan player tests positive for COVID-19