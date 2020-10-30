Stockbridge STEM classes clear out school’s apple orchard

STOCKBRIDGE, Mich. (WILX) - In this edition of ‘Schools Rule,’ WILX News 10 is talking to Stockbridge’s Middle School STEM class. They are working on Agricultural Science programs, and as part of that, they are working to spruce up the school’s apple orchard.

That means a lot of hands-on, outdoor work.

"We’ve been cutting down trees, we’ve been putting wood in the wood chipper,” explained Logan Hollenbeck, an 8th grade student in Stockbridge’s STEM class.

“This way, people can pick apples for the cafeteria or even for their class,” said Landon Rose, a 7th grade STEM student when asked about why the students are willing to work so hard to clean up the apple orchard.

Lily Sager is an 8th grade student in the STEM class. She says as soon as Stockbridge was back in school for face-to-face learning, their teacher Mr. Richards let them know the apple orchard would be their Fall 2020 project.

“Mr. Richards explained how the Future Farmers of America (FFA) planted the apple orchard in 1975 and how they used to sell apples to the community,” Sager explained. "So he said, ‘Well, we’re just going to go outside and fix up the apple orchard, mull the grass, cut the dead branches off the trees, bring all the dead brush out.’”

And that is exactly what the students have been doing. For the start of the school year, those students have been clearing out dead branches and bush and pruning apple trees.

“I think bringing back agriculture and getting the students outside is really special to me," said Mr. Richards, the STEM Teacher at Stockbridge Middle School. "When I was in high school here I was part of the FFA and part of agriculture program so I’ve always really wanted to bring it back.”

While students work on the apple orchard, they are also honing in on their tech skills.

“The middle schools are working with drones from Albion College," explained Mr. Richards.

Richards says the students have created an ortho-mosaic map that compiled photos from that drone to create a 3D visual of the orchard. "That you can move around and see the individual trees,” explained Richards.

“It was definitely a little bit weird to see a drone all the way up in the sky circling around us," said Alayna Adkins, an 8th grade STEM student. “It’s pretty cool that we have a big college coming to see us.”

As winter looms, students say they will still get out in the apple orchard. Mr. Richards also says they have a bigger goal than cleaning up the orchard in mind.

“One thing we learned about Covid back in April and March was about food insecurity," explained Mr. Richards. “Not only in our country but overseas. We’ve traveled to Palau and the American Samoas and they are concerned with food insecurity as well.”

The High School InvenTeam is working hard on special projects and inventions to help combat food insecurity from across the world.

WILX News 10 will feature the InvenTeam in an upcoming ‘Schools Rule.’

