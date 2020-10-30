Advertisement

Restaurants helping fight COVID-19 by contact tracing early

COVID Act Now moved Michigan to the “active or imminent outbreak” zone on its map
By Cody Butler
Published: Oct. 30, 2020
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan continues to see new cases of coronavirus. Friday, COVID Act Now moved Michigan to the “active or imminent outbreak” zone on its map, which is the highest level for COVID-19 cases.

As part of the effort to contain the virus, the state is now requiring restaurants across Michigan to help contain future outbreaks with contact tracing.

Some restaurants, like Crunchy’s in East Lansing, started taking names and numbers for everyone coming in Friday.

“I anticipate wanting to be out during winter, so if that’s what we have to do I’m fine with that,” said Claudia Jean-Pierre, who ate lunch at Crunchy’s Friday.

The requirement doesn’t take effect until Monday.

“We figured we would start now since we are going to have to do it anyway. Get everybody used to it,” said Michael Krueger, Crunchy’s owner.

He said even though it’s more work, he understands what the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is trying to do with the order.

“Ultimately its for the best. Best intentions, you know, contact tracing. It’s important if there were to be some sort of a break out,” Krueger said.

People eating at Crunchy’s Friday afternoon said they don’t have an issue with the new rules.

“I want to know. If something happens to your restaurant, I want to find out, I want to know. I have no problem,” said Jean-Pierre.

“If someone around here does getting it, and it’s possible I’ve been affected, that’s something i want to know,” said Stacey Coon.

However, Krueger said not everyone is on board.

“We’ve had a little bit of resistance here and there so far but I think once people are used to, if they want to come out to restaurants, this is the way it’s going to have to be,” he said.

People caught not following the orders can be fined $1000.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

