President Trump campaign rally in Waterford Township
(AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
By
WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 1:32 PM EDT
|
Updated: 58 minutes ago
Latest News
Sports
Owosso forfeits football game against Williamston
Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By
Kellan Buddy
Trojan player tests positive for COVID-19
News
Trump’s next two Michigan stops announced
Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By
WILX News 10
The president has planned more stops on Sunday and Monday leading up to Election Day.
News
2 dead after shooting at hospital in Virginia
Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By
WILX News 10
2 dead after shooting at hospital in Virginia
News
NHL team renounces rights to draft pick over racist, bullying past
Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By
Krystle Holleman
A 2016 incident was aimed at a developmentally disabled peer.
News
2.6 million Michiganders have voted early so far
Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By
Jake Draugelis
Michigan law requires that city or township clerk offices be open a minimum of eight hours the weekend prior to Election Day.
News
3 year old shot at zap zone
Updated: 2 hours ago
News
Eaton County Sheriff releases dramatic video of moments after 3-year-old was shot
Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By
Jake Draugelis
The video shows the father handing the three-year-old victim to a police officer.
News
Suspect in Zap Zone shooting that injured 3-year-old
Updated: 3 hours ago
Eaton County Sheriff's Office releases images of suspect in Zap Zone shooting that injured 3-year-old
News
Pica Farms ordered to stop processing and selling cider due to insanitary conditions
Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By
Krystle Holleman
A routine inspection uncovered several violations including several from previous inspections that were still uncorrected.
News
Joe Biden and Barack Obama stopping in Flint, Detroit on Saturday
Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By
Krystle Holleman
The former presidential team will hold drive-in campaign events to encourage Michiganders to vote.