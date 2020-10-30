Advertisement

President Trump campaign rally in Waterford Township

(AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Owosso forfeits football game against Williamston

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
Trojan player tests positive for COVID-19

News

Trump’s next two Michigan stops announced

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The president has planned more stops on Sunday and Monday leading up to Election Day.

News

2 dead after shooting at hospital in Virginia

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
2 dead after shooting at hospital in Virginia

News

NHL team renounces rights to draft pick over racist, bullying past

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
A 2016 incident was aimed at a developmentally disabled peer.

Latest News

News

2.6 million Michiganders have voted early so far

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Michigan law requires that city or township clerk offices be open a minimum of eight hours the weekend prior to Election Day.

News

3 year old shot at zap zone

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Eaton County Sheriff releases dramatic video of moments after 3-year-old was shot

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The video shows the father handing the three-year-old victim to a police officer.

News

Suspect in Zap Zone shooting that injured 3-year-old

Updated: 3 hours ago
Eaton County Sheriff's Office releases images of suspect in Zap Zone shooting that injured 3-year-old

News

Pica Farms ordered to stop processing and selling cider due to insanitary conditions

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
A routine inspection uncovered several violations including several from previous inspections that were still uncorrected.

News

Joe Biden and Barack Obama stopping in Flint, Detroit on Saturday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The former presidential team will hold drive-in campaign events to encourage Michiganders to vote.