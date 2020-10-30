Pier 1 Imports is now online-only

(WILX) - Pier 1 Imports is back online.

Pier1.com has relaunched as an online-only store for home furnishings and accessories.

The company closed its brick-and-mortar locations this year as part of a bankruptcy plan. The brand was then picked up by investment firm, Retail Ecommerce Ventures, a company co-owned by social media influencer Tai Lopez and former NASA scientist Alex Mehr.

The $31 million purchase in July included Pier 1′s intellectual property, trademark name, customer lists and other e-commerce related assets.

“We are currently evaluating and interviewing both past Pier 1 staff and new hires to help continue building the Pier 1 teams,” said Mehr.

The website is currently back with a limited number of items for sale.

