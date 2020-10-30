Pica Farms ordered to stop processing and selling cider due to insanitary conditions

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) has ordered Pica Farms in Hartford stop production and distribution of all cider products, both retail and wholesale, due to insanitary conditions.

The reported conditions may cause imminent or substantial hazard to people who consume their products, including E.coli.

MDARD issued the cease and desist order after a routine inspection uncovered several violations of the Michigan Food Law, P.A., 92 of 2000, including a number from previous inspections that were still uncorrected.

Pica Farms has until Nov. 5, to correct the violations or face additional regulatory action. Those actions include fines and possible license suspension. Pica Farms may not resume cider production and distribution until the violations are corrected and verified by MDARD.

Impacted products include all gallon and half-gallon containers of apple and apple/fruit blend ciders produced under the “Pica’s All-Natural” brand.

Retail food establishments are asked to remove products from sale immediately and contact a MDARD inspector for proper disposal or removal instructions.

Some of the violations found by MDARD inspectors during the routine inspection include:

Food and/or mold-like residues observed on the food contact surfaces of equipment used during processing.

The firm is using non-food grade containers and equipment to hold and transport food, and to catch pressed juices; and a non-food grade sump pump submerged in pressed juice to pump the juice into the holding tanks.

The firm was unable to produce records during inspection that indicate monitoring of sanitation at key points during processing.

The firm is not ensuring all plant equipment and utensils used in manufacturing, processing, packing and holding food is adequately cleanable to protect against allergen cross-contact and contamination.

E. coli causes a diarrhea often including bloody stools. Most healthy adults fully recover within a week, but some people can develop a form of kidney failure called Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS). HUS is most likely to occur in young children and the elderly and the condition can lead to serious kidney damage and even death.

If you think you or a family member have become ill from consuming any of these products, seek immediate medical attention.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.