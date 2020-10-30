Advertisement

Pica Farms ordered to stop processing and selling cider due to insanitary conditions

A routine inspection uncovered several violations including several from previous inspections that were still uncorrected.
This fall season, the COVID-19 pandemic is leading people to look for more outdoor activities, like apple picking and going to pumpkin patches.
This fall season, the COVID-19 pandemic is leading people to look for more outdoor activities, like apple picking and going to pumpkin patches.(weau)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) has ordered Pica Farms in Hartford stop production and distribution of all cider products, both retail and wholesale, due to insanitary conditions.

The reported conditions may cause imminent or substantial hazard to people who consume their products, including E.coli.

MDARD issued the cease and desist order after a routine inspection uncovered several violations of the Michigan Food Law, P.A., 92 of 2000, including a number from previous inspections that were still uncorrected.

Pica Farms has until Nov. 5, to correct the violations or face additional regulatory action. Those actions include fines and possible license suspension. Pica Farms may not resume cider production and distribution until the violations are corrected and verified by MDARD.

Impacted products include all gallon and half-gallon containers of apple and apple/fruit blend ciders produced under the “Pica’s All-Natural” brand.

Retail food establishments are asked to remove products from sale immediately and contact a MDARD inspector for proper disposal or removal instructions.

Some of the violations found by MDARD inspectors during the routine inspection include:

  • Food and/or mold-like residues observed on the food contact surfaces of equipment used during processing.
  • The firm is using non-food grade containers and equipment to hold and transport food, and to catch pressed juices; and a non-food grade sump pump submerged in pressed juice to pump the juice into the holding tanks.
  • The firm was unable to produce records during inspection that indicate monitoring of sanitation at key points during processing.
  • The firm is not ensuring all plant equipment and utensils used in manufacturing, processing, packing and holding food is adequately cleanable to protect against allergen cross-contact and contamination.

E. coli causes a diarrhea often including bloody stools. Most healthy adults fully recover within a week, but some people can develop a form of kidney failure called Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS). HUS is most likely to occur in young children and the elderly and the condition can lead to serious kidney damage and even death.

If you think you or a family member have become ill from consuming any of these products, seek immediate medical attention.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Joe Biden and Barack Obama stopping in Flint, Detroit on Saturday

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The former presidential team will hold drive-in campaign events to encourage Michiganders to vote.

News

City of Jackson adjusting hours ahead of Election Day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The City Clerk’s office will be open on Saturday to assist voters.

News

10-30 Midday Weather

Updated: 2 hours ago
10-30 Midday Weather

News

New anti-racism billboards popping up around Lansing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
In light of right wing militia threats against Whitmer, renowned musicians, actors, writers and more are taking to the skies.

Latest News

News

Facebook, Instagram prepare for impact of Election Day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
Facebook’s CEO also says his team has reached out to Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a high-profile critic of the platform.

News

Celebration Cinema showing Halloween classics this weekend

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
A 1978 classic slasher and a 1993 family favorite will be shown rain or shine.

News

Pier 1 Imports is now online-only

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The company closed brick-and-mortar stores earlier this year.

News

Walmart stops selling guns and ammo on store floors

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The move comes amid continuing civil unrest across the country.

News

Netflix raising prices as more people binge

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The move comes almost two years after the last price hike.

News

FDA cracking down on fake COVID-19 products

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
Operation Quack Hack began in March and continues.