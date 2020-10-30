Owosso forfeits football game against Williamston

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - The Owosso Trojans football team announced Friday they forfeited their playoff game against the Williamston Hornets.

According to their website, a player tested positive for the coronavirus, and it affected several other team members.

“We are disappointed for our players and team but the health and safety of our students and the opposing team is of utmost importance,” their statement said.

The Trojans will be processing refunds through GoFan.

Williamston (5-1) moves on to the next round of the playoffs, the District 29 semifinals.

