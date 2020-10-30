Advertisement

Owosso forfeits football game against Williamston

Trojan player tests positive for COVID-19
The Owosso Trojans cancelled their game against Williamston Friday.
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - The Owosso Trojans football team announced Friday they forfeited their playoff game against the Williamston Hornets.

According to their website, a player tested positive for the coronavirus, and it affected several other team members.

“We are disappointed for our players and team but the health and safety of our students and the opposing team is of utmost importance,” their statement said.

The Trojans will be processing refunds through GoFan.

Williamston (5-1) moves on to the next round of the playoffs, the District 29 semifinals.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

