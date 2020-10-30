On The Job: 10/30/2020

Machine Operator 2nd and 3rd Shift

Tenneco

Salary: $16.55/hour

Description:

ID:req18224

Type:Hourly

Function:Production / Distribution Support

Division:CA - Clean Air

Location:Lansing, MI / US

Equal Opportunity Employer Minorities/Women/Veterans/Disabled

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

SUMMARY:

Tend fabricating machines such as cut-off saws, shears, rolls, brakes, presses,

forming machines, spinning machines, and punches that cut, shape, and bend

metal plates, sheets, tubes, and structures by performing the duties included

in the following description.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES: (Additional

duties may be assigned as needed.)

Read job specifications to determine machine adjustments and material

requirements.

Set stops or guides to specified length as indicated by scale, rule, or

template.

Position work piece against stops or align layout marks with die or blades.

Push button or depress pedal to activate machine.

Observe machine operation to detect work piece defects or machine malfunction.

Measure work piece dimensions to determine accuracy of machine operation.

Remove burrs, sharp edges, rust, or scale from work piece.

Perform minor machine maintenance such as oiling machines, dies, or work

pieces.

Assist machine operators to set up machines and stack, mark, pack, and transport

finished work pieces.

Spot weld work pieces.

Requirements:

(To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required.

Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.)

Education and/or Experience

High school diploma or equivalent.

Mathematical Skills

Basic math skills are necessary.

Reasoning Ability

Must be able to work well in a team environment.

PHYSICAL DEMANDS: (The

physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by

an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of the job.

Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities

to perform the essential functions.)

Standing for long periods of time.

Use of hands to handle, or feel objects, tools, or controls.

Reaching occasionally with hands and arms.

Talking and hearing.

Occasional walking, stooping, crawling, kneeling, or crouching.

Lifting, tugging and/or moving up to 35 pounds (at times it may be necessary to lift more using a partner).

Close vision, distance vision, depth perception, and the ability to adjust focus.

Ability to work extended hours greater than 40 hours per week on a regular basis.

WORK ENVIRONMENT: (The work environment characteristics described here are representative of those an

employee encounters while performing the essential functions of this job.

Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.)

Typical light manufacturing environment (includes welding, forming, and assembly).

PERFORMANCE EXPECTATIONS:

Ability and willingness to work any shift and to work overtime when necessary.

Promptness

Excellent attendance

Good work ethic

Highly motivated self-starter

REQUIREMENTS:

How to Apply: Online: https://nlx.jobsyn.org/adce108aafb44f0baa59c1dd7278f3ff151

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/11184388

Michigan Talent Bank Job Order Number: 11184388

Foreman in Training

Ayers Basement Systems

Salary: $18.05/hour

Description:

Are you stuck in a dead-end job? College just not for you? We will help you find your calling and give you a career path that is rewarding and fulfilling! We have training programs for the trades. At Ayers, we believe in doing the right thing - even when it’s not convenient. Just because something is easy, doesn’t mean that it’s right or that it’s the best solution for our customer. Ayers' purpose is to redefine the construction industry by pushing beyond the status quo and providing our customers with a remarkable experience. Every single interaction a customer has with Ayers should leave them saying, “Wow!”

Job Duties

· Load materials, tools, and equipment on the company truck for each job

· Travel to the customer’s home to install the job

· Install each job using company-approved and quality-driven methods; this is a “hands-on” foreman role

· Move each job at a pace to ensure efficiency and quality

· Provides customers with a remarkable experience

· Is an ambassador for the company’s culture and purpose

· Drives for the company in a safe manner

· Regular, reliable on-site attendance

We offer competitive wages and a benefit package which includes: health, dental, vision and a 401(k) plan.

Requirements:

· High school diploma or equivalent required

· 1+ years of experience in construction trades preferred

· A valid driver’s license and a safe driving record

· Ability and skill in operating equipment and/or power tools

· Ability to travel out of town a few times a month

How to Apply: Please send Resume and Cover Letter (optional) to Careers@goayers.com or visit https://www.ayersbasementsystems.com/about-us/job-opportunities.html and apply through the website.

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/10637753

Michigan Talent Bank Job Order Number: 10637753

IT Security Analyst

Dart Container

Salary: $

Description:

Dart Container has the ability to hire at the Associate or Mid-level for this position.

Dart Container is seeking an IT Security Analyst dedicated to increasing their experience and knowledge in cyber security to join our team of professionals. Our ideal candidate will have an understanding of, or drive to learn and grow themselves in, the practices of data analysis, data enrichment, development operations, and software engineering. Applying these skills to security concepts as part of a methodology designed to tackle modern enterprise security problems. They will also have the skills to use and aid in the development of a modern tactical SIEM, cyber case management tools, and an incident response life cycle.

As an IT Security Analyst, you will design, build, and enhance tools to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of Dart Container’s cyber security team. Together with our teams of subject-matter-experts responsible for IT infrastructure, applications, and technologies you will build automation to better detect, triage, and remediate security concerns and incidents. In this role, you will need to stay on top of the latest threats and trends that are relevant to enterprise information security in order to keep all of Dart Container’s systems, endpoints, networks, and accounts secure.

Day-to-Day Role:

· Achieve business goals by identifying and prioritizing operation of the defensive cyber platform

· Document information security, incidents, responses, plans, methods, and procedures; monitor and audit security documentation and logs

· Investigation possible security violations and the completion of investigation reports

· Implement tactical response to emerging cyber threats

· Identify technology trends and evolving social behavior that may support or impede the success of the business

· Perform computer security incident triage to include determining scope, urgency, and potential impact; identify the specific vulnerability and make recommendations to enable expeditious remediation

· Maintain system consistency through regular audits

· Detect and analyze potential intrusions and other security incidents

· Operational use of the cyber platform

· Participate in training and professional development sessions

Overview: As the manufacturer of Dart and Solo brand products, Dart Container is an industry leading single-use food and beverage packaging company. With 15,000 employees and 40+ locations worldwide, Dart offers more than 4,000 products used every day in restaurants, hospitals, schools and homes around the globe.

Benefits: Dart Container full-time employees enjoy great benefits, including medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with company matching contributions, paid vacation, paid holidays, short-term disability, tuition assistance, product discounts and more.

Requirements:

The ideal candidate must possess all of the following:

Associate IT Security Analyst Requires:

· High school diploma or equivalent

· One (1) year of experience with analytic and automation platforms

· One (1) year of experience in networking and virtualization

· One (1) year of experience with Active Directory security and NTFS permissions

· Experience in Elasticsearch is a plus

IT Security Analyst Requires:

· Requires one of the following:

o Bachelor’s degree with an emphasis in computer science with two (2) years of relevant work experience, OR

o Associate’s degree with an emphasis in computer science with three (3) years of relevant work experience, OR

o High school diploma or equivalent with six (6) years of relevant work experience

· Three (3) years of experience managing, developing and implementing analytic and automation platforms

· Three (3) years of experience in network design and virtualization

· Three (3) years of experience with Active Directory security and NTFS permissions

· Experience in Elasticsearch

Both Levels Require:

· Ability to travel up to 20% domestically and/or internationally

· Ability to obtain and maintain a valid driver’s license and passport

· Additional work hours including weekends and holidays as required

· Availability to be on call 24/7

Preferred Skills and Qualifications:

· Competence with Bash or Python

· Competence with Linux, RedHat/CentOS

· CISSP, CISA, GIAC, CEH, or comparable certification

· Experience with Microsoft Azure

How to Apply: Apply Online - http://ipc.us/t/52F8CA6A07714FDA

If you experience difficulty applying online, you may call (833) 472-3278 or email us at for assistance.

Dart Container is an equal opportunity employer and will consider all candidates for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.

If you have a disability and need an accommodation to access this website or for the application process, you should call Dart at (833) 472-3278 or email us at ADArequests@dart.biz. Relay calls can be made by dialing 711 or the relay number for your state.

Dart Container is an equal opportunity employer and will consider all candidates for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/11194720

Michigan Talent Bank Job Order Number: 11194720

