NHL team renounces rights to draft pick over racist, bullying past

(WILX) - Thursday the Arizona Coyotes renounced rights to their 4th round pick in the 2020 draft.

Mitchell Miller was drafted 111th overall on Oct. 7.

On Oct. 26, a story published by The Arizona Republic revealed Miller and another teen had violated the Ohio Safe Schools Act and were charged with assault for bullying a black classmate with disabilities.

That student, Isaiah Meyer-Crothers, told The Arizona Republic that he was “stunned and saddened” when he learned the Coyotes Mitchell Miller, whom he grew up with in Sylvania, Ohio.

In 2016, Meyer-Crothers was tricked into licking a candy push pop that Miller and another boy had wiped in a bathroom urinal. According to a police report, Meyer-Crothers had to be tested for hepatitis, HIV and STDs, but the tests came back negative.

Meyer-Crothers is now 18 and lives in Detroit. He said Miller taunted him for years, constantly calling him “brownie” and the “N-word,” and repeatedly hit him while growing up.

“He pretended to be my friend and made me do things I didn’t want to do,” Meyer-Crothers said in an interview with AZ Central. “In junior high, I got beat up by him. Everyone thinks he’s so cool that he gets to go to the NHL, but I don’t see how someone can be cool when you pick on someone and bully someone your entire life.”

Miller and the other boy admitted to the misdemeanors, were sentenced to 25 hours of community service and were ordered to write an apology to Meyer-Crothers, attend counseling and pay court fees.

Other students confirmed to police that Miller repeatedly used the “N-word” in reference to Meyer-Crothers.

“We have decided to renounce the rights to Mitchell Miller, effective immediately,” said Coyotes' President & CEO Xavier Gutierrez. “Prior to selecting Mitchell in the NHL Draft, we were aware that a bullying incident took place in 2016. We do not condone this type of behavior but embraced this as a teachable moment to work with Mitchell to make him accountable for his actions and provide him with an opportunity to be a leader on anti-bullying and anti-racism efforts. We have learned more about the entire matter, and more importantly, the impact it has had on Isaiah and the Meyer-Crothers family.”

In September, Gutierrez was named to the NHL’s Executive Inclusion Council, a group the league said will focus on combating racism and fostering diversity in the sport.

“What we learned does not align with the core values and vision for our organization and leads to our decision to renounce our draft rights. On behalf of the Arizona Coyotes ownership and our entire organization, I would like to apologize to Isaiah and the Meyer-Crothers family. We are building a model franchise on and off the ice and will do the right thing for Isaiah and the Meyer-Crothers family, our fans and our partners. Mr. Miller is now a free agent and can pursue his dream of becoming an NHL player elsewhere.”

Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong did not attend the 2020 NHL Draft, but echoed the Gutierrez’s statement.

“I fully support our decision to renounce Mitchell Miller’s draft rights. Mitchell is a good hockey player, but we need to do the right thing as an organization and not just as a hockey team. I’d like to apologize to Isaiah and the Meyer-Crothers family for everything they have dealt with the past few months. I wish them all the best in the future.”

A spokesman for the University of North Dakota, where Miller attends and is a member of the Fighting Hawks hockey team, said the school was aware of his past and that he had communicated the incident to all NHL teams prior to the 2020 draft.

In addition to UND, two previous teams Miller played for - the United States Hockey League’s Tri-City Storm and USA Hockey - had looked into the defenseman’s background.

“I give him credit, he never runs away from it. He owns it. I certainly do not think it defines who he is right now,” said Storm coach Anthony Noreen. “Here’s a kid who made a mistake when he was 14 years old. He’s grown from it, he’s learned from it, he’s changed. He’s become a responsible young man.”

Arizona had no top three picks this year as they were either traded away or revoked by the NHL for violating the league’s combine testing policy.

