New anti-racism billboards popping up around Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - New billboards are popping up around Lansing featuring musicians and actors making a plea to end racism.

Anti-Racism charity Artists Against Racism (AAR) has placed several bright red billboards featuring Lou Diamond Phillips, Matchbox Twenty, Mira Sorvino, Margaret Atwood and more around the city. The billboards appear near the capital where white supremacists planned to kidnap and execute the governor a couple weeks ago.

The anti-racism charity has also posted billboards in Atlanta, Minneapolis, Louisville, and other cities that have been affected by recent controversial police killings of African Americans. The charity teamed with Adams Outdoor after becoming disturbed by the continued incitement of hate by President Trump against Whitmer and others in Lansing.

A company also passionate about the cause, Adams donated five billboards.

“Our charity wanted to show the community of Lansing, and the Governor, that we stand with them, that love prevails over fear and hate, and that we are all one race, the human race,” says Lisa Cherniak, Executive Director of AAR. “It’s something to remember, especially in the greatly divided country of America. And each of us can take a stand, every day, against racism.”

AAR is now in its 24th year and has worked with Lenny Kravitz, Kiefer Sutherland, Mike Myers, Bush, Aerosmith, Dan Aykroyd, The Tragically Hip, and Matthew Sweet among many others.

