Advertisement

New anti-racism billboards popping up around Lansing

In light of right wing militia threats against Whitmer, renowned musicians, actors, writers and more are taking to the skies.
AAR billboards now in Lansing
AAR billboards now in Lansing(AAR)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - New billboards are popping up around Lansing featuring musicians and actors making a plea to end racism.

Anti-Racism charity Artists Against Racism (AAR) has placed several bright red billboards featuring Lou Diamond Phillips, Matchbox Twenty, Mira Sorvino, Margaret Atwood and more around the city. The billboards appear near the capital where white supremacists planned to kidnap and execute the governor a couple weeks ago.

The anti-racism charity has also posted billboards in Atlanta, Minneapolis, Louisville, and other cities that have been affected by recent controversial police killings of African Americans. The charity teamed with Adams Outdoor after becoming disturbed by the continued incitement of hate by President Trump against Whitmer and others in Lansing.

A company also passionate about the cause, Adams donated five billboards.

“Our charity wanted to show the community of Lansing, and the Governor, that we stand with them, that love prevails over fear and hate, and that we are all one race, the human race,” says Lisa Cherniak, Executive Director of AAR. “It’s something to remember, especially in the greatly divided country of America. And each of us can take a stand, every day, against racism.”

AAR is now in its 24th year and has worked with Lenny Kravitz, Kiefer Sutherland, Mike Myers, Bush, Aerosmith, Dan Aykroyd, The Tragically Hip, and Matthew Sweet among many others.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

City of Jackson adjusting hours ahead of Election Day

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The City Clerk’s office will be open on Saturday to assist voters.

News

10-30 Midday Weather

Updated: 41 minutes ago
10-30 Midday Weather

News

Facebook, Instagram prepare for impact of Election Day

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
Facebook’s CEO also says his team has reached out to Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a high-profile critic of the platform.

News

Celebration Cinema showing Halloween classics this weekend

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
A 1978 classic slasher and a 1993 family favorite will be shown rain or shine.

Latest News

News

Pier 1 Imports is now online-only

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The company closed brick-and-mortar stores earlier this year.

News

Walmart stops selling guns and ammo on store floors

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The move comes amid continuing civil unrest across the country.

News

Netflix raising prices as more people binge

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The move comes almost two years after the last price hike.

News

FDA cracking down on fake COVID-19 products

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
Operation Quack Hack began in March and continues.

News

Two charged in connection with explosives-filled van in Philadelphia

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
Similar explosives have been used to explode ATMs

News

Happy Birthday Ann!

Updated: 10 hours ago
Happy Birthday, Ann!