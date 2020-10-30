Former Michigan State AD’s wife calls on Board of Trustees to release documents related to Nassar investigation

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Nancy Hollis, wife of former Michigan State Athletic Director Mark Hollis is demanding the Board of Trustees release thousands of documents from the Larry Nassar investigation.

She called out several trustees by name, including one who’s up for re-election next week.

“Take action and call for a vote. Your empty words mean nothing Mr. Mosallam,” said Hollis.

After the meeting, Trustee Brian Mosallam told News 10 he agrees it’s time for the university to come clean.

He said, “In order for this university to regain the public’s trust, for the survivors to have closure we must release those documents. There is no question.”

The six thousand documents are related to Larry Nassar. The Michigan Attorney General’s office requested them as part of its investigation. The university has so far refused to hand them over, citing attorney-client privilege.

Hollis said the trustees need to quit hiding behind that and let the public see what university leaders were saying and doing about Nassar’s abuse of hundreds of women.

Hollis said, “This board refuses to release the over six thousand emails to the public and the Attorney General’s Office needed to move forward and will allow the survivors and community to heal. I ask each of you on this board what it is you are so fearful of in these emails?”

Mosallam said he isn’t afraid to release the documents, but the board needs five votes to make it happen. He’s been working with Nassar survivors to release the documents, but it was blocked by some board members.

“We spent 8 months hiring a firm and agreeing on a firm that the trustees voted to do an independent investigation and took look at, including those 6 thousand documents, and making those documents as part of the investigation. And hiring a special master to redact the legal advice," said Mosallam. “We were going to issue a report and we wanted to include those documents and just redact those legal advice. Then four trustees roadblocked it.”

Mosallam won’t say which trustees tried blocking the release, but he said he is gaining support from other trustees to release the documents.

News 10 reached out to the Attorney General’s office for comment on their investigation into how MSU handled the Nassar scandal. The comment is below.

“The Department remains committed to its investigation and is hopeful that a new Board will reconsider its decision to withhold documents from the investigation under the attorney-client privileged.”

