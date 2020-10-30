Advertisement

Mets Sale Approved

(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-NEW YORK (AP) - Major League Baseball owners have voted to approve the sale of the New York Mets to billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen. The sale from the Wilpon and Katz families values the franchise at between $2.4 billion and $2.45 billion, a record for a baseball team. The sale is likely to close within 10 days. An entity controlled by Cohen will own 95% of the franchise, and the Wilpon and Katz families will retain 5% of the team. Former Mets general manager Sandy Alderson will return as team president.

Latest News

Sports

Former Spartan Adderley Dies

Updated: 8 minutes ago
He was 81

Sports

Baseball Meetings Canceled

Updated: 10 minutes ago
They will be conducted virtually

Sports

Tigers Hire Hinch

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Hinch is a former Tigers catcher

Sports

Tigers Hire Hinch

Updated: 18 minutes ago
He once caught for the Tigers

Latest News

Sports

Owosso forfeits football game against Williamston

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
Trojan player tests positive for COVID-19

Sports

Walton Looking to Raise Money for Wildfire Relief

Updated: 22 hours ago
Bicycling is near and dear to him

Sports

Giants Have a Player Test Positive

Updated: 22 hours ago
He has gone into isolation

Sports

Chargers Player Tests Positive

Updated: 22 hours ago
Game at Denver Still Scheduled

Sports

Izzo Hopes to Have MSU Schedule Late Next Week

Updated: 22 hours ago
Likely no fans in the Breslin Center

Sports

LaRussa New White Sox Manager

Updated: 23 hours ago
Tigers may now get to sign A. J. Hinch