Mets Sale Approved

-NEW YORK (AP) - Major League Baseball owners have voted to approve the sale of the New York Mets to billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen. The sale from the Wilpon and Katz families values the franchise at between $2.4 billion and $2.45 billion, a record for a baseball team. The sale is likely to close within 10 days. An entity controlled by Cohen will own 95% of the franchise, and the Wilpon and Katz families will retain 5% of the team. Former Mets general manager Sandy Alderson will return as team president.