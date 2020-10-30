MDHHS continues Flint mobile food pantries during November

FLINT, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) will continue to provide food to Flint residents throughout November.

Although the demand for food pantries has increased during the pandemic, MDHHS has provided the Flint mobile food pantries since February 2016 in partnership with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint. Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Michigan, food pantry distributors are taking extra precautions to keep customers and volunteers protected.

Each site is requiring volunteers to wear gloves and masks, clean their hands with hand sanitizer often, and take steps to sanitize distribution buildings throughout the day. Customers do not have to step out of their vehicle to receive food – volunteers are asking the customer to simply open their trunk and they will load up the vehicle with food to reduce contact.

November dates for distributions are:

Bethel United Methodist Church, 1309 Ballenger Hwy.

Monday, Nov. 2, at 10 a.m.

Monday, Nov. 9, at 10 a.m.

Monday, Nov. 16, at 10 a.m.

Monday, Nov. 23, at 10 a.m.

Monday, Nov. 30, at 10 a.m.

Asbury United Methodist Church, 1653 Davison Road.

Tuesday, Nov. 3, at 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 24, at 10 a.m.

Prince of Peace Missionary Baptist Church, 1417 N. Stephenson St.

Wednesday, Nov. 4, at 11 a.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 11 a.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 25, at 11 a.m.

Greater Holy Temple, 6702 N. Dort Hwy.

Thursday, Nov. 5, at 10 am.

Thursday, Nov. 12, at 10 a.m.

Thursday, Nov. 19, at 10 a.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 25, at 10 a.m.

Luke’s NEW Life Center, 3115 Lawndale Ave.

Friday, Nov. 6, at 10 a.m.

Friday, Nov. 13, at 10 a.m.

Friday, Nov. 20, at 10 a.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 25, at 10 a.m.

