Lansing Fire Department Paramedic/Firefighter accused of inappropriate restraint

(WTVG)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An employee of the Lansing Fire Department has resigned over an incident that involved inappropriate restraint.

The Lansing Fire Department (LFD) said in a press release that on Oct 21 they were made aware of a possible patient care issue that occurred in August. A preliminary investigation was initiated, wherein they found the patient care issue involved inappropriate restraint of a patient by a Lansing Paramedic/Firefighter.

LFD officials say the patient was not harmed by the restraint. A Lansing Police Department Officer was present during this incident and his actions are under review for potential internal policy violations and not criminal law issues.

The Paramedic/Firefighter involved was placed on administrative leave pending further investigation. A pre-disciplinary hearing was conducted, wherein the firefighter was found to be in violation of state EMS protocols and LFD policies.

Before discipline could be imposed the Paramedic/Firefighter submitted a letter of resignation to the Fire Chief.

LFD officials turned the investigation over to the Lansing Police Department, which submitted the case to the Michigan State Police to determine if criminal charges are warranted.

This is an open investigation and there will be no further statements regarding this incident.

