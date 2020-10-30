Joe Biden and Barack Obama stopping in Flint, Detroit on Saturday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday the Biden-Harris campaign announced details on Joe Biden’s upcoming Michigan stops.

President Obama will join Biden in Flint on Saturday afternoon for a drive-in event. The duo will then travel to Detroit for an evening event.

Both stops will be drive-in events where the two will deliver remarks and encourage Michiganders to vote.

The stops come just days before the General Election on Nov. 3.

Details on the stops have yet to be announced. WILX will continue to follow the story and update as more information is made available.

