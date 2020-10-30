Advertisement

Former Spartan Adderley Dies

Former NFL player Herb Adderley sits in a room full of memorabilia of his playing days with the Green Bay Packers, at his home in Mantua, N.J., Oct. 2, 2008. A federal jury has ordered the NFL Players Association to pay $7.1 million to retired players after finding the union failed to properly market their images. The jury also says the players association should pay an additional punitive damages award and began deliberating on that issue Monday. The class action lawsuit represents 2,056 retirees, including Adderley, who contend the union cut them out of lucrative licensing deals. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)(Mel Evans | AP)
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
-NEW YORK (AP) - Hall of Fame cornerback Herb Adderley has died. His death was confirmed on Twitter by his cousin Nasir Adderley, a safety for the Los Angeles Chargers. No details were given. Adderley played on six NFL title teams over a 12-year career with Green Bay and Dallas. He was a star running back at Michigan State, but Packers coach Vince Lombardi switched him to defense. He played in four of the first six Super Bowls and won five titles with Green Bay and one with Dallas. Along with former teammates Fuzzy Thurston and Forrest Gregg, Adderley is one of three players in pro football history to play on six championship teams. After his retirement, Adderley was a crusader for the rights of former players. Herb Adderley was 81.

